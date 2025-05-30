Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal & Icy Hot Unveil ‘Shaq Pack’

Icy Hot is debuting a hilarious new roll-on pain reliever featuring Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal called the “Shaq Pack.”

The “Shaq Pack” is a limited-edition roll-on pain reliever that has a talking O’Neal head. The Icy Hot pain reliever functions like its previous products, but also channels O’Neal’s personality and sense of humor as every roll will activate the talking head on the roller. Phrases such as “Show me your muscles” and “It’s a bad day to be in pain” are included in the list of funny quips.

While the product isn’t widely available, fans will be able to enter and win their very own “Shaq Pack” here.

To commemorate the launch of the new Icy Hot “Shaq Pack,” O’Neal posted a hilarious video featuring the product on his personal Instagram account:

In the video, O’Neal holds up a “Shaq Pack” roller and demonstrates the roller’s talking head feature by shaking it. Once activated, viewers can hear the “Bye bye, pain” quip from the roller as O’Neal waves his hand at the camera with a smile.

O’Neal has been an ambassador for Icy Hot for years and their newest collaboration will surely be a hit amongst fans of the Los Angeles Lakers legend. O’Neal was known for dominating the court during his playing days, but he’s been arguably more successful off of it as he has his hands in numerous business ventures and projects.

For example, O’Neal will also be seen on Netflix soon as he and Allen Iverson are featured in the streaming service’s newest upcoming project “Power Moves.” The series will follow O’Neal and Iverson as they attempt to revitalize the Reebok Basketball brand essentially from the ground up.

His bigger-than-life personality and frame make O’Neal the perfect spokesperson for brands like Icy Hot as he is hard to miss and often leaves fans with a funny line or two to remember products. O’Neal is a perfect example of how NBA stars can continue to flourish off the court once they retire and it’ll be fun to see the “Shaq Pack” roll out to select consumers.

