Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal & Allen Iverson Featured In Netflix’s ‘Power Moves’ About Reebok

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the early 2000s thanks to Shaquille O’Neal, who had established himself as the best and most dominant player in the NBA.

O’Neal led the Lakers to three consecutive championships and was named the Finals MVP for all three. Teams simply had no answer for O’Neal who was bigger, stronger and more physical than any of his defenders. O’Neal looked at his best during the 2001 NBA Playoffs when he and Los Angeles obliterated the Western Conference en route to a Finals matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shaq went to head to head with Allen Iverson who had edged him out for the regular season MVP. Iverson and the 76ers were the only team in the postseason to take a game off the O’Neal and the Lakers, a sign of his brilliance as a scorer.

O’Neal and Iverson were also responsible for Reebok’s popularity during that time and the two have reunited to run the current-day version of the brand. A they look to revive Reebok, the two stars are involved in a new show that will premiere on Netflix on June 4:

Shaq is president of Reebok Basketball and with Allen Iverson as his VP, they're going to restore the iconic Reebok brand to its former glory. Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal premieres June 4. pic.twitter.com/ZcOlsuyctI — Netflix (@netflix) May 7, 2025

In the video, O’Neal narrates and says that he and Iverson will work together as president and vice president to put Reebok Basketball back on the map. Shaq explains that they’ll need a better shoe and the right players to market the shoes.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is featured as the premier Reebok athlete and she and O’Neal are seen embracing and talking about when to have her wear Reebok shoes on the WNBA floor. Toward the end, Shaq acknowledges that Reebok is up against it given the competition but remains confident in himself and team.

O’Neal’s had a successful media career and dips his toes back into working more directly in apparel and basketball. He reportedly signed a lucrative extension to remain with NBA on TNT so for him to go back and work on reviving Reebok is a sign that this is more of a passion project for him rather than a cash grab.

