Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Launches Sneaker Shaped Shaq-A-Licious Gummies

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has always been willing to put his name and brand on the things that he really believes in. One of his more recent ventures has been his Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, which he launched in 2024 in partnership with The Hershey Company. These gummies were ideated, developed and taste-tested by Shaq himself.

Now, O’Neal and Hershey have announced that Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies in sneaker shapes are now available nationwide.

“Shaq-A-Licious started with a big idea—make candy that’s bold, fun, and full of flavor. Now we’re stepping it up with sneaker-shaped gummies and three wild new flavors for gummy lovers everywhere,” said O’Neal. “I’ve been part of this from the start, from the flavors to the shapes, and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. This is just the beginning.”

These gummies are a nod to his SHAQ Footwear brand, made in the shape of his sneakers and inspired by his time on the court and fierce dedication to the sneaker and basketball community. This new line of sneaker-shaped gummies will come in three flavors: mango (orange), lime (green) and strawberry (red).

Since its launch in 2024, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies have sold more than 11 million units, making it Hershey’s top sweets launch of the year.

“Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies isn’t just a candy, it’s a brand with serious momentum. The response to our first launch was huge, and the new sneaker-shaped gummies are our way of keeping that energy going,” said Vivek Mehrotra, Senior Brand Manager, Shaq-A-Licious, The Hershey Company. “This is about more than flavor; it’s about building something fun, lasting and larger than life.”

These new sneaker-shaped gummies join the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies lineup that includes the original, which feature peach, berry punch and orange flavors and are shaped like the Lakers legend’s head, as well as the sour which come in pineapple, mixed berry and watermelon flavors and have shapes honoring the legendary nicknames of Shaq.

