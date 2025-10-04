Lakers News: Sotheby’s Auctions First Kobe Bryant No. 24 Jersey For $889K

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s debut No. 24 jersey was auctioned off for $889,000 at Sotheby’s in New York.

Bryant wore the jersey in a Lakers win against the Seattle Supersonics on Nov. 3, 2006. He scored 23 points in the 118-112 win.

Bryant’s signature and inscriptions “FIRST 24” and “1/1” can be found on the jersey’s numbers as well as an Upper Deck hologram due to Bryant’s autograph and memorabilia deal with the company. MeiGay Authenticated photo-matched the No. 24 jersey to Lakers’ Media Day in 2006, ensuring its authenticity.

“This jersey is not merely a relic of a single night, but a symbolic artifact from a career that bridged eras and identities,” said Brendan Hawkes of Sotheby’s Sports Strategy and Development. “Signed and inscribed to forever link it to the debut of No. 24, it stands as one of the most culturally and historically significant Kobe Bryant jerseys ever to surface — the tangible starting point of a chapter that would help define his legend.”

The most money every paid for a Bryant jersey is $7 million, a jersey that was photo matched to seven games during his rookie 1996-97 season. The jersey was also sold by Sotheby’s back in April.

Kobe famously started the NBA wearing the No. 8 and went on to be very successful in the number, winning three consecutive championships and being named to several All-Star teams. The switch to No. 24 came at a time when the Lakers pivoted to Bryant as the next face of their franchise and he would go on to have an illustrious career in the new number.

As No. 24, Bryant captured two more championships as well as several other impressive accolades such as his only regular season MVP award, two Finals MVPs two Olympic gold medals and more All-Star Game appearances and All-NBA Teams.

The career splits between Bryant in No. 8 and No. 24 are each Hall of Fame worthy and perfectly explains why the Lakers had to retire both of his numbers. Even after death, Bryant remains one of the most popular athletes today and his legacy lives on in today’s generation of players.

