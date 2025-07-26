Lakers News: Stephen Curry Saw Potential In Bronny James From Young Age

Bronny James is entering what figures to be an interesting second NBA campaign. After being the most talked-about 55th pick in league history, Los Angeles Lakers fans bore witness to his steady development. From struggling at Summer League in 2024 to finding his footing in his first real NBA minutes, then seeing a pretty distinct growth in the G League, capped off by a strong showing at Summer League in 2025.

Now, Bronny feels like a candidate to get some real rotational minutes in 2025-26, especially after the Lakers waived Jordan Goodwin to make space for the arrival of Marcus Smart. The Lakers guard rotation currently stands with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Smart and Gabe Vincent. If any one of those players gets hurt — or Vincent is traded at some point during the season — Bronny could be the next man up.

And if James does ultimately take on a rotational role and succeeds, one superstar who won’t be surprised is Golden State Warriors MVP Stephen Curry. The 37-year-old has seen Bronny grow up from a very young age and felt he had the potential to do something great, via Complex with Speedy Morman:

“I remember how athletic Bronny looked that night, couldn’t have been more than three or four. And how fast he ran across the court, I’m like, ‘He’s going somewhere.’ And now to see him in the league is crazy.”

James has been a top prospect and someone who appeared destined for the NBA from his earliest high school days. So it isn’t too surprising to hear that those around him knew that from an even earlier age. There’s a reason Bronny has reached this stage, despite being a relatively undersized point guard. While the fact that he’s the son of LeBron James is a factor, it’s also due to his athleticism and tenacious hustle.

Those things are factors that can’t necessarily be taught, and he has undoubtedly shown them when he’s gotten opportunities to shine on the biggest stages.

Perhaps this season, Curry can see Bronny from up close if he’s able to get into a game against the Warriors.

Bronny James could play with Dalton Knecht in Drew League

The Lakers’ 2025 Summer League team was led by their draft picks from last season, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. While completely different types of players, each has shown flashes of what they can bring to the team as they are set to enter their second season.

With Summer League now over, both James and Knecht can now continue to work and develop without all of the cameras and attention that come along with being in Las Vegas. But there is another league still going on in Southern California, the legendary Drew League.

Every year, the Drew League takes place, and it is always attended by some notable NBA players, including Kevin Durant, Lakers superstar LeBron James, and the late, great Kobe Bryant, who provide legendary moments. In terms of who could play this year, Drew League Commissioner Dino Smiley has heard that both Bronny and Knecht could be making an appearance.

