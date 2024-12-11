Lakers News: Stephen Curry Wants Signed Shoes From Quincy Olivari’s NBA Debut

Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari recently made his NBA debut on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Not only that, but Olivari would also score his first career NBA points that night, hitting a 3-pointer in the second quarter on his first shot attempt.

That first basket is a major moment and something to remember forever and Olivari was admittedly emotional thinking about all the work he has put in to get to this point. In fact, his hard work allowed for him to sign a shoe contract with Stephen Curry’s Under Armour brand as the two connected in the preseason following a game in which Olivari starred.

Curry was actually asked about Olivari scoring his first career points in the NBA and the Golden State Warriors superstar was proud and even asked to have the shoes worn during his Lakers debut, via Landon Buford of Sports Illustrated:

Steph Curry on @quincyolivari scoring first NBA Pts: “I’m happy to have him on the squad for sure. Good timing right there, I don’t know what kicks he had on tonight. I’m going to try to get them signed for me.” Olivari is signed to Curry Brand!#Dubnation #Lakeshow #NBA pic.twitter.com/b5xD6iLQjI — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) December 9, 2024

Curry seemed genuinely happy with Olivari’s accomplishment and he clearly wants the Lakers guard to succeed in the NBA. As for the shoes, it looks like they are on their way as Olivari responded on his X account, noting the shoes he wore while adding that they were coming to the star:

I had on yo “Saw” Curry 1 Low PEs, they coming right back to u 🫡 @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/YlDf9m5oG4 — Quincy Olivari (@quincyolivari) December 9, 2024

Olivari is already a success story and it is beautiful to see a star of Curry’s caliber really taking a young player under his wing. Hopefully for Olivari, there will be plenty more moments like what he did Sunday, and he can continue to do Curry proud.

Lakers’ Quincy Olivari calls it a ‘blessing’ to be signed to Stephen Curry’s shoe brand

For Quincy Olivari to secure a shoe deal under Stephen Curry while on a two-way contract shows that many have a lot of belief in the Lakers guard. And he is absolutely grateful for the opportunity.

Olivari called it a ‘blessing’ and a ‘major accomplishment’ to be signed to Curry’s Under Armour brand and the guard added that now it’s a matter of continuing to put in the work and more opportunities will come.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!