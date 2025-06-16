Lakers News: Tony Allen Calls Out People Questioning LeBron James’ Bag

Despite his age, LeBron James can still do anything and everything on the basketball court, which is why the Los Angeles Lakers are in position to compete for a title next year.

James turned in one of his best seasons in recent memory this past year and shows no signs of slowing down. However, detractors will still find ways to nitpick his game to bring him down.

For example, even though LeBron is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, fans will argue that he has no offensive bag.

Former All-Defense guard Tony Allen knows what it’s like to defend James and questioned the people saying he has no bag, via FanDuel TV’s Run It Back:

“When you look at bags, man, all they gotta do is go on YouTube and look at all the shots that it’s like ‘Ain’t no way he gonna hit this.’ Well that guy is in there working on those type of shots. Those ‘5, 4, 3, 2…’ shots, when you’re that big, I think when you go in the gym, that’s part of your workout. You get what I’m saying? Those fadeaway shots, you get what I’m saying? If I would say, the only bag he didn’t master was just that post. I think probably if he mastered that early on in his career, that fadeaway little post jumpshot at a consistent rate, we would be saying another narrative. But for the most part, what is he, 6’9”, 260? What type of bag do I really need if I got 40,000 points? What type of bag do I really need if I’m stronger than you, faster than you and smarter than you? Lou, you know what they said back in the day. Work smarter, not harder.”

As Allen noted, James practices all the shots he takes but when it comes to getting downhill and scoring he doesn’t have to do much more than run by and through his defender. It might not be as flashy or exciting as other players, but James’ scoring moves still require skill and practice.

Allen isn’t the only player to come to James’ defense as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo also brought up how LeBron is the all-time leading scorer for a reason. James has the respect of his peers and perhaps that’s all that should matter when it comes to his offensive game.

LeBron James & Luka Doncic give valuable advice to young players

LeBron James has always preached to play basketball the right way and he and Luka Doncic offered some valuable advice to young players looking to make their way.

