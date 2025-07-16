Lakers News: Tracy McGrady Clarifies Comments On ‘Replacing’ Kobe Bryant

There have been many topics of discussion around NBA circles this offseason and one that was started by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was the prevalence of ring culture in debates. This would eventually lead to a moment in which NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady said that if he were to replace Kobe Bryant on the Lakers next to Shaquille O’Neal, he would have won three rings as well.

The early-2000s were when McGrady leaped into stardom as he joined the Orlando Magic in the 2000 offseason and immediately became an All-Star. For much of that decade, he and Kobe were widely viewed as the two premier guards in the league, but many would often point to Bryant’s championships with the Lakers as reasoning to put him above McGrady.

McGrady did receive some backlash following those comments and in an interview with Timeless Sports, would clarify what he meant, saying he could never replace Kobe but does believe him teaming with O’Neal would have resulted in championships the same way:

“To go back to those comments, I never should have said replaced. I think replacing Kobe, I don’t want to say I’d be replacing Kobe. I will stand on playing with Shaq though. Playing with Shaq, in that era, and we’re not talking about an overall career matchup. Like my resume, Kobe’s resume, my career, Kobe’s career. We’re not talking about that. We’re only talking about a specific moment and era where in 2000-2001 to like 2007-2008, in that time frame. But specifically, when I was in Orlando and Shaq, they were three-peating. Shaq was the most dominant player in our game. When I’m seeing a guy average 38 and 16 in the Finals, and I’m over here averaging 30 as a 21-year-old. Yeah, I believe if I’m playing with that big guy, I’d win a championship and the story is told differently. The reason I said that is because Shaq, Kobe, Tim Duncan, in that time were the only ones winning championships. Nobody else was winning championships… Everybody knows Kobe’s my man. Kobe’s my brother, bro. There’s no way in hell I would ever disrespect my brother like that. Yes, it came out as me replacing him. I never said I was better than Kobe. Never. And I would never say that. I’m on the front line of advocating for my brother. Always.”

McGrady and Kobe were close and it is fair to believe the former meant no disrespect towards the Lakers legend and simply could have worded his statement better. McGrady is right in that Shaq, Kobe or Tim Duncan were a part of all but one championship in the 2000s, but the bigger “what if” moment from that time was that Duncan nearly signed with the Magic in 2000 and could have been a teammate of McGrady’s, which would have changed so much.

Nonetheless, it was good of McGrady to clarify what he meant and make sure that it is known that he has all of the respect in the world for Bryant.

Tyrese Haliburton quotes Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after tearing Achilles

Kobe Bryant remains a source of inspiration for many of the game’s best players to this day. That was certainly the case for Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton who quoted the Lakers legend after suffering a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!