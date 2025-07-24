Lakers News: Tyrese Haliburton Marvels At Kobe Bryant Making Free Throws After Tearing Achilles

Unfortunately, a number of stars across the NBA suffered major injuries in the playoffs that will likely keep them out of the entire 2025-26 season. Perhaps the most heartbreaking was Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffering a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. And anytime a star suffers that injury, thoughts immediately go back to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

One of the moments in Kobe’s career that truly defined what he was all about was when he tore his Achilles in 2013. But with the Lakers fighting for the playoffs and in dire need of a win, Bryant would slowly walk back on the court and knock down a pair of free throws before walking off in what was a truly unbelievable showing of grit and toughness.

And that is something Haliburton wanted to emulate, but quickly realized was not going to happen. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Haliburton revealed that he initially told staff he wanted to walk off the court like Kobe did, but tried to take a step and knew that wasn’t possible:

“I will tell you though, after I got hurt I was on the ground I was like, ‘Let me walk. Kobe walked, I’m walking.’ So when I got up and went to take a step, there was no chance. I was like, “Don’t touch me, I’m gonna walk.’ And when I went to move my leg it’s like dead weight on the end of your leg. So it’s like the fact that Kobe shot a free throw and walked off is unbelievable. It’s unbelievable.”

Sometimes, it takes anecdotes like this to truly appreciate just how unreal Bryant was in shooting those free throws on a torn Achilles. Haliburton was determined to walk off on his own power and believed he could because Kobe did it all those years ago, but the Lakers legend was just different.

Both Haliburton and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had to be helped off the court after suffering a torn Achilles in the playoffs and that would be the case for basically anyone. Even as most recognize how special Kobe was for walking off after knocking down a pair of free throws, stories like this put it on an even higher level.

Tyrese Haliburton quotes Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after tearing Achilles

In the immediate aftermath of suffering that injury Tyrese Haliburton was obviously emotional and he invoked a quote from Lakers legend Kobe Bryant when describing his feelings on social media that night.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!