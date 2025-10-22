Lakers News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry & LeBron James Have Discussed Business Collaboration

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the defining superstars of their generation, combining for eight NBA rings and six MVP awards.

James and Curry have been rivals for decades and the two aging stars remain among the best in the NBA. While the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are widely considered to be on the fringes of the contender conversation, James and Curry continue to draw millions of viewers every time they play.

The two stars have a mutual respect for each other that goes beyond the basketball court as they’ve each done their fair share of good in their communities.

James and Curry and have the wealth and resources to make any business successful and the latter revealed they’ve already talked about a potential collaboration in retirement, via Nick Friedell of The Athletic:

“A decent amount,” Curry admitted as he neared the steps on that bus in Portland. “But a lot of it is still breaking down the barriers — like I would love to do more stuff with him. We talk about that. Because obviously our schedule is so limited during the season, offseason, all that type of stuff. But it’s in the sense of finding common ground where we get to really amplify what we all bring to the table, like for business down the road, absolutely, but I’m excited about that when it happens.”

Curry emphasized that he and James would want to work on a project that helps the next generation of athletes accomplish their own goals:

“It’s cool to kind of plant the flag for a new energy of longevity and all that, on top of becoming not just a basketball player,” Curry explained of what he and James have built in this league, “but business, philanthropy, all that stuff, creating a great framework for opportunity for the next generation of players.”

Given how much closer the two have gotten over the years, it’s no surprise to hear they’ve already started discussing how they can team up off the floor. If it’s anything like their partnership on Team USA, then it’ll surely go well.

Stephen Curry credits LeBron James for improvements on golf course

Although LeBron James spent time this offseason rehabbing, he also picked up a passion for golf. Early videos of James showed him struggling with his swing, but Stephen Curry credited him for improving on the golf course.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!