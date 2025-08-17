Lakers News: Stephen Curry Credits LeBron James For Improvements On Golf Course

LeBron James has been in the news frequently this offseason, mostly due to his contract situation with the Los Angeles Lakers and him playing as a true expiring contract for the first time. But on a lighter note, he has been in the news for taking up a new hobby, beginning to play golf.

NBA players golfing in their free time — especially in the offseason — is not new. In fact, it’s almost surprising that it took LeBron 22 years to become an avid golfer like this. One of the best examples of the crossover between the NBA and golf is Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

The two-time MVP routinely plays in celebrity tournaments, and places towards the top. He is also — by his admission — an amateur swing coach. So he was particularly excited about the idea of his friend, LeBron, taking up golf and what that could look like for the two of them in the future, via SkySports:

“He’s obsessed with it. He’s out there a lot more than I actually thought he would be right off the jump. So he gets it, which is great. Yeah, we’ll definitely get out and play. I’m an amateur swing coach, I feel like I always can help somebody with their swing even though I probably don’t know what I’m talking about. He seems like a very good project to have, for sure. And he seems like he has fun out there on the course. I don’t mind that at all.”

Videos of James and Curry and course together are almost sure to be instant viral sensations in future offseasons. There are also two months before the start of the 2025-26 season, meaning maybe Curry can get a swing lesson in with LeBron before they suit up for the Warriors and Lakers, respectively.

Of course, their friendship transferring to the golf course is not going to help with unending rumors about the two wanting to team up at some point before retiring. The Warriors have called L.A. about James multiple times over the last year but he has shot down the possibility.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis post cryptic quote

This summer has been a strange one for LeBron James as despite picking up his $52.6 million player option to return to the Lakers, his future with the organization has been in question.

At this stage of his career, James is only playing to compete for championships and given the Lakers’ inactivity when it comes to improving their roster, he has been questioning if he can still do that in L.A.

LeBron has not asked for a trade or buyout, however, with the expectation being that he will be with the Lakers when training camp starts at the end of September.

That hasn’t stopped James from sending some potentially subliminal messages to the Lakers organization and front office though. He recently posted pictures of himself working out with a Clippers logo in the background and although he FaceTimed co-star Luka Doncic to congratulate him on his new contract extension, he was not there to celebrate in person like a lot of other Lakers players were.

James was at it again when him and former co-star Anthony Davis, now of the Dallas Mavericks, both posted the same cryptic quote on their Instagram stories.

