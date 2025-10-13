Lakers Preseason Highlights: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura & Deandre Ayton Lead Way Against Warriors



The Los Angeles Lakers had a week of practice after dropping their first two preseason games, and that showed when they took the floor on Sunday night. The Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors in their third of six preseason contests and looked much better as a group, earning a 126-116 victory.

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Marcus Smart were among the players that did not suit up, meaning Austin Reaves was running the show once again for L.A.

And as has been the case all preseason, Reaves looked regular season ready. The guard played 23 minutes and led the Lakers with 21 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. He shot 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep.

In the middle of the third quarter, Reaves appeared to hurt his leg and came out of the game for the rest of the night. He remained on the Lakers’ bench though and confirmed after the game that he was OK.

Outside of Reaves, it was a balanced scoring effort for L.A. with six total players in double figures. Rui Hachimura got going offensively early and finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists on 6-of-10 shooting and 3-of-4 from deep.

Lakers starting center Deandre Ayton also flashed his two-way potential in this one. The big man played 26 minutes and scored an efficient 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

With so many key players out, Dalton Knecht got the start for the Lakers and found his rhythm offensively with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Gabe Vincent also had a strong game with 13 points in 22 minutes off the bench while Jake LaRavia contributed 11 points of his own. LaRavia filled up the statsheet with three rebounds, five assists and four steals for L.A.

The game got close towards the end, but Bronny James ensured the Warriors weren’t able to come back with some big free throws late, finishing with seven points in 15 minutes of action.

What’s next for the Lakers…

The Lakers have three more preseason games remaining before their kick off the regular season against the Warriors on Oct. 21. That includes a back-to-back on Tuesday in Phoenix against the Suns and then Wednesday in Las Vegas against the Dallas Mavericks. They will their wrap it up back home on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!