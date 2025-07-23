Lakers Re-Sign Center Christian Koloko To Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have re-signed center Christian Koloko to a two-way contract.

This will be Koloko’s second season with the franchise as he appeared in 37 games for the Lakers last season while also on a two-way deal. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while showing the flashes of potential that made him the 33rd overall pick out of Arizona back in 2022.

A blood clot issue forced Koloko out of the league for almost two years, but he would be cleared to return by the NBA in October of last season. The Lakers were cautious in bringing him along, but injuries forced Koloko into the rotation where he held up well considering his little NBA experience.

When given bigger minutes Koloko was solid, such as when he totaled eight points, eight rebounds and three assists in a January victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, or when he finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in a close loss to the Denver Nuggets later in the year.

Koloko spent some time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers last season where he appeared in 10 games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in 30 minutes per game. Koloko was also solid in the Las Vegas Summer League for the Lakers as he averaged 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

The center still holds a lot of potential as a rim-running big who can finish lobs and protect the rim at a high level. He was Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in his final season at Arizona and is still just 25 years old with plenty of room to grow. His medical issues stalled his development, but the Lakers believe they can bring the best out of Koloko and he is an ideal type of center who can benefit greatly from playing with the playmakers on this roster.

Luka Doncic helped recruit Marcus Smart to Lakers

The Lakers made a big move in signing guard Marcus Smart, the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year to a two-year contract. He will an important part of the team’s perimeter defense and the Lakers were able to bring him in after agreeing to a buyout with the Washington Wizards.

Smart reportedly had interest from other teams as well, but he wound up joining the Lakers and one of the main reasons why he decided on L.A. had to do with Luka Doncic himself making an effort to recruit him.

