Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic Helped Recruit Marcus Smart

The Los Angeles Lakers were known to be on the search for perimeter defense, and they finally addressed that need when reports came out that they have agreed to a two-year contract with Marcus Smart after he gets bought out by the Washington Wizards.

Smart has been injured most of the last two seasons but can definitely fill a role with the Lakers as a point-of-attack defender that can create some offense as well. Similar to Deandre Ayton, getting a player of Smart’s caliber at that value was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up after getting bought out by his previous team.

It appears it took some recruiting in order to make it happen though as according to NBA insider Marc Stein, Luka Doncic made a pitch to Smart to convince him to come to Los Angeles:

Lakers star Luka Dončić made a direct recruiting pitch to Marcus Smart this week that resonated with the veteran guard, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, after Smart's agent Jason Glushon was granted permission by the Wizards to explore potential post-buyout landing spots. https://t.co/x30X5xOpMR — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 19, 2025

The Lakers have made it clear that they will be building around Doncic moving forward, so it’s not a surprise to see them pursue a player that he was interested in. They did the same thing with Ayton, who shares an agency with Doncic and is a player the Slovenian star wanted to play with.

Adding some defensive talent on the perimeter was much-needed for the Lakers, and it’s possible that Smart even jumps into the starting lineup alongside Doncic, Ayton, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

It remains to be seen how much Smart has left in the tank after playing just 54 games the last two seasons, but if he can get back anywhere close to his Defensive Player of the Year form then this will be an exceptional addition for the Lakers.

Shaquille O’Neal believes Lakers are top four team in West

Even before the addition of Marcus Smart, Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal let it be known that he believes the purple and gold can be a top four team in the West this season.

“The Thunder are coming off the championship. They’re going to be high, they know what it takes to win the championship. Denver, they’re going to be making some noise. It’s about you get eight spots to make the playoffs, they’re going to have to be between one through eight. I expect them to have some type of home court advantage,” O’Neal said of the Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!