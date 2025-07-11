Lakers Rumors: 2025-26 Season To Be LeBron James’ Final With Franchise?

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been an organization built on superstars and since 2018, LeBron James has been the clear face of the franchise. But that changed in 2025 when the team swung a shocking deal to acquire superstar guard Luka Doncic.

At 26 years old, Doncic is just entering the prime of his career while James is at the tail end, despite still being one of the best players in the NBA. Regardless, the Lakers are beginning to move in the direction of building the roster around Luka and that could actually be spelling the end of LeBron’s tenure in Los Angeles.

With the Lakers choosing not to offer James any type of contract extension this summer, it looks as if the 2025-26 season could be his last in a Lakers uniform if he chooses to continue playing beyond this season, via Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

James understood the Lakers taking advantage of an opportunity to pivot to the younger superstar. But from James’ perspective, sources said, nuance was sometimes lost during the transition. Doncic had never asked to be a Laker. James, for his part, had chosen L.A., coming in 2018 when the team had missed the playoffs five consecutive seasons, the worst run for the franchise since it moved from Minneapolis. Two years later, James had helped deliver a 17th championship. Paul also had to formally inform the Lakers that James intended to pick up the final year of his contract after the team did not engage in any substantial discussions about extending him by a year or two, sources said, as they had twice previously during James’ Lakers’ tenure. It was then that he let the organization know about the coming statement. The Lakers had already made their statement in not offering James a contract beyond this season. It was abundantly clear that the 21-time All-Star’s time as the face of the Lakers had, for the first time, a planned end date, even if James’ record-setting NBA career did not yet. Whether the 2025-26 season is to be James’ final season in the NBA is up to him. But if he wanted the kind of Hollywood ending that only the Lakers can give legends of the game, the release date was set. Spring, 2026. Luka Doncic in, LeBron James out.

The Lakers undoubtedly appreciate everything James has done for the franchise, but building around Doncic is clearly the direction they are now going. It remains unclear just how much longer LeBron plans on playing, but the Lakers seemingly aren’t basing their moves on his timeline anymore.

Teams have reached out to Lakers on potential LeBron James trade

Of course, earlier this offseason there were some questions on LeBron James’ future with the Lakers particularly due to the statement made by his agent Rich Paul following him picking up his player option. And there were even some inquiries made from other teams on a potential trade for the Lakers superstar if he does indeed want out.

