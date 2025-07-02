Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Viewed By Organization As Expiring Contract

When LeBron James picked up his player option for the 2025-26 season, it was accompanied with a statement from him and his agent Rich Paul that he was still looking to compete for a title despite the Los Angeles Lakers prioritizing the future.

This immediately read as a warning to the front office to improve the roster or else James could potentially ask for a trade out. Following the statement’s release, Paul walked back it back a bit and said no trade talks have been had with the Lakers regarding James.

While it seems like Los Angeles and James are set to continue their partnership, it appears that a trade could still be on the table as the organization is reportedly viewing the star as an expiring contract, via Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

“When the idea of a trade came up, I slammed the door on it and said no. First off, LeBron wants to be a Laker and if he didn’t want to be a Laker, he would’ve opted out. He has a no-trade clause… Over the last three days, I have unlocked the door. I wouldn’t say that I’m opening the door, I would just say that I’ve unlocked the door. The door I slammed and locked on Sunday, I’m not 100% sure. And that is because my conversations over the last three days have crystalized that the Lakers are essentially viewing LeBron as an expiring contract. And that may sound like a toss-off statement, but that’s not insignificant. LeBron has never been an inspiring contract, quite literally. Never in his 23-year career over the nine contracts he’s signed, over all the different teams he’s been on. He’s never been on the last year of his contract. He’s never been 40 years old, he’s never not been the franchise player on his team. The Lakers and LeBron, whoever wants to spin their side of the story, I’m not sure what happened, but the Lakers and LeBron did not have substantive discussions about extending his contract, which every team LeBron’s been on for 20 years has wanted to have substantive discussions about extending his contract. And what happens to expiring contracts in the NBA? They’re viewed as trade pieces. So, for all those reasons, the money, the fact that LeBron and Luka are still a very formidable duo, the fact that the Lakers are not done with their offseason, the fact that trading him is crazy, the fact that this is being built around Luka and they gotta maintain their capsheet, and all of those things, everything of that makes sense. But I’m just unlocking the door because I’m not as convinced as before of its impossibility.”

Things change quickly in the NBA, so the Lakers could very well be plotting on moving on from James sooner than later if it fits their long-term goals. It still feels likely James remains in L.A., but this is a situation worth monitoring. He, of course, has a no-trade clause, so LeBron holds all the cards here and can veto a deal if it isn’t what he wants.

Rich Paul and LeBron James’ statement caused a stir with the Lakers fanbase, but he confirmed on the record that the team and Luka Doncic weren’t blindsided by their comments.

