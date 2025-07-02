Lakers Rumors: Adding Youth & Athleticism Remains Priority

The Los Angeles Lakers have been relatively inactive in the first two days of NBA free agency. The only new player they’ve added is Jake LaRavia on a two-year contract, while losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets. LaRavia is younger, more offensively versatile and quicker than Finney-Smith, even if worse defensively.

However, going from Finney-Smith to LaRavia signals what the Lakers priorities might be while building out their roster. They are still in the market for a center, letting players like Brook Lopez and Clint Capela sign with other teams without making a matching offer. Another sign of what the Lakers might be thinking with roster construction.

Reportedly, the Lakers are looking to get younger an more athletic in an attempt to replicate the two teams from this year’s NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I think it’s important to note here. You’re totally right, the Lakers had keen interest in Brook Lopez. Once he came off the board, they are shifting towards an idea, I’m told the thesis is youth and athleticism. So obviously Deandre Ayton would fit that. Some of that thinking is look at the two teams that just played in the NBA Finals, the Okalhoma City Thunder, who are in the Western Conference and the Lakers have to contend with, and the Indiana Pacers, switchable, young defenders, multiple bodies coming at you in waves. They are trying to achieve a center that can play that way.”

The Lakers don’t currently have a roster anywhere close to emulating the style of the Thunder or the Pacers, and would need to make significant changes in order to do so. But perhaps that’s where the lack of moves is stemming from thus far, with L.A. hard at work trying to alter the identity of the roster from where it is now.

Finding a center is the most important piece to the puzzle, and with Lopez and Capela out of the picture, it seems that center will be someone younger and more athletic.

Lakers also prioritizing future salary cap flexibility

Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has a lot of things on his plate as NBA free agency gets underway. LeBron James has opted in to his deal, though there are suddenly some questions about his future with the franchise. Meanwhile, a max contract extension for Luka Doncic could also be getting done this summer as well.

Make no mistake, the Lakers are looking to build this roster into championship contenders, but the front office also has the long-term future to keep in mind as well. And whatever they do this offseason, they do not intend on ruining plans for the future.

According to recent reports, the Lakers are preparing to make a run at a superstar to pair with Doncic and do not want to make any moves now that could jeopardize their ability to do so in the coming summers.

