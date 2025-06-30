Lakers Rumors: Clint Capela Signs With Rockets & Brook Lopez With Clippers

This offseason hasn’t not gotten off to a great start for the Los Angeles Lakers as the only roster moves they have made are signing Jake LaRavia and drafting Adou Thiero. While those are quality young players, they aren’t exactly going to vault the Lakers into championship contention.

To make matters worse, the Lakers lost Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency with him signing a four-year contract with the Houston Rockets, who project to be one of the best teams in the West.

The Lakers still need to address their need at the center position, being linked to players like Deandre Ayton, Brook Lopez, Clint Capela and others. Twy of those options are now off the board with Capela also signing with the Rockets and Lopez with the L.A. Clippers, per Shams Charania of ESPN:

Free agent center Clint Capela has agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Major frontcourt addition – and return to Houston for Capela. pic.twitter.com/1l20sBt9p2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Clippers and Lopez's agents at Wasserman negotiate a new deal for the 2021 Bucks champion to exit Milwaukee and land in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/vmxiXtoGqu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Capela is the center that had been linked to the Lakers the most leading up to free agency, so this signing in Houston comes as a bit of a surprise. While not the player he once was now at age 31, Capela can still serve a role in the NBA as a rebounder and lob threat. In 55 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season, he averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game.

There will be no reunion for Lopez and the Lakers after he spent the 2017-18 season with the team. While not the player he once was, Lopez is still a stellar rim protector that can stretch the floor. The 37-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 37.3% from deep for the Bucks.

With Capela and Lopez off the board, the Lakers will likely shift their focus to Ayton on the free agent market while also continuing to look for trades.

Lakers interest in Nick Richards?

Another name worth monitoring for the Lakers is Nick Richards as he is reportedly expected to be traded by the Phoenix Suns. It’s no secret that the Lakers are in dire need of a center, and Richards is someone they have reported interest in.

