Lakers Viewed As ‘Clear Fit’ If Myles Turner Leaves Pacers

Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest need is the center position and general manager Rob Pelinka made that clear at his annual end-of-the-year press conference.

The Lakers essentially ended the 2024-25 season without a center and it cost them in the playoffs with them being eliminated in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the center options on the free agent market are limited, the best name that could be available is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

Turner is a player the Lakers have been linked to for a while and is coming off another strong season in which he averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range. The Pacers are currently fighting for a spot in the NBA Finals and Turner has played a big role in that.

While the expectation is for Turner to re-sign with Indiana on a new deal this offseason, it they are unable to come to terms, Kevin Pelton of ESPN views the Lakers as a fit for the 29-year-old:

Turner has featured in trade rumors so long that he has been linked to just about every team in need of a starting center. A sign-and-trade would be complicated for the Warriors and the Lakers, but both franchises are clear fits in the unlikely event the Pacers and Turner can’t strike a deal.

Turner wouldn’t solve all of the Lakers’ issues as he is not a great rebounder or lob threat. He is an exceptional rim protector that stretches the floor, however, and would improve L.A.’s frontcourt in a big way.

The Lakers signing Turner would likely need to come via a sign-and-trade, which would mean sending pieces like Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber or Dalton Knecht back to Indiana.

With Turner being an unlikely option though, the Lakers must look elsewhere for center upgrades while also monitoring what the Pacers ultimately decide to do.

Other center options for Lakers

While the offseason has yet to get underway, some realistic center options have begun to emerge for the Lakers. In addition to Myles Turner, they have already been linked to Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford on the trade market.

Additionally, free agents like Brook Lopez and Clint Capela are possibilities depending on what their respective markets could look like. The Lakers would likely only be able to offer the taxpayer mid-level exception of a little more than $5 million.

