Lakers News: Cole Swider Waived, Opening Up Two-Way Roster Spot

A majority of the NBA offseason has come and gone, which means the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is more or less set for the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers have 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts, which means they still have two open roster spots. L.A. typically goes into the season with 14 players to maintain flexibility though, so one more signing will be made before training camp to fill out the roster.

Rob Pelinka has already indicated that roster spot will go to a center, and that makes all the sense in the world considering Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are currently the only big men on the roster.

It appears the Lakers will now have another roster spot to fill, although it will only be a two-way spot as the organization is waiving Cole Swider, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype:

This move doesn’t come as a huge surprise as Swider will be going into his second season and doesn’t have a ton of room for more development at 24 years of age.

Swider is an outstanding 3-pointer shooter and has shown that throughout his career, whether it be in college at Villanova and Syracuse, in his two Summer Leagues with the Lakers, or in the G League with the South Bay Lakers last season.

The forward does not provide much else though as he has struggled on the defensive end, which ultimately is the reason the Lakers are deciding to move on.

It will be interesting to see if Swider is able to find another roster spot in the NBA, whether it be a two-way contract or standard roster spot. If not then it is possible he returns to South Bay for a second season in the G League if he doesn’t go overseas to play professionally.

Fudge being signed to two-way contract

It appears that the Lakers will not waste any time replacing Swider as reports indicate they are signing Alex Fudge to a two-way contract.

Fudge originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida, but after an impressive Summer League, he will be upgraded to a two-way.

At 6’8″, Fudge provides stellar length on the defensive wing, although the rest of his game can use some developing which the Lakers will hope to do this season.

