Lakers Rumors: Conversations With Jazz About John Collins Have Taken Place

As the NBA offseason approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are being linked to a number of players as it is clear that they will need to improve their roster in order to compete for a championship.

It’s no secret that the Lakers need a center and perimeter defense, but making roster upgrades isn’t limited to those two needs.

One player who could be on the trade block is Utah Jazz forward John Collins, who has a $26.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season that he is likely to pick up. Collins is coming off a quality year in which he averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks for the Jazz while shooting 39.9% from 3-point range and Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reported on Locked On Jazz that the Lakers have discussed a potential trade with Utah:

“The Lakers-John Collins has been a conversation that’s been had. The Warriors were interested at the trade deadline before they got Jimmy Butler. I think, just contract-wise, that doesn’t work out anymore. He had a productive enough season last year that there should be interest in the league somewhere for him. I don’t expect the Jazz to get value back necessarily in those deals though.”

As Larsen reported, Collins does not have much value around the league at his price tag so likely could be had for cheap. The Lakers already have a number of power forwards, however, so unless other moves are made to alleviate that longjam, Collins doesn’t really make sense for them.

It’s no secret that the Lakers are also interested in Jazz center Walker Kessler, who would be a perfect fit, so perhaps the two teams are discussing different packages that may or may not also include Collins.

Austin Reaves believes sky is limit for Lakers

Austin Reaves’ name has also been in trade rumors this offseason, although the Lakers have shown no indication they are willing to trade the guard. If he is still on the Lakers next season, Reaves feels the sky is the limit for this group.

“I think the sky’s the limit for us. We’re moving in the right direction. Obviously, adding Luka (Doncic), it gives you a hall of fame player such a young age that you can build around, and then obviously, still having Bron (Lebron James), the IQ, and still running around at forty years old, but I want to be in LA.”

