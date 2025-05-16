Lakers Rumors: Daniel Gafford & Nic Claxton Are Most Common Centers Linked To L.A.

The top priority for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason is upgrading the frontcourt, particularly the center position, as their lack of size cost them greatly in the playoffs. Whether it is through trade, free agency, or the draft, the Lakers sorely need a big man to be an ideal pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic.

There are some very intriguing players who could be acquired via trade this offseason and the rumors are already beginning to come out about some potential targets for the Lakers.

According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks and Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets are the two centers being linked to the Lakers the most so far:

The team has shown no interest in using Reaves in a trade that nets them anything less than a top-tier big, and there really aren’t any of those available, with the two most common names linked to them in the earliest stages of the offseason — Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton and Dallas’ Daniel Gafford.

Gafford makes a ton of sense as a target considering he has already played with Doncic on the Mavericks and knows exactly how to thrive next to him. The big man is an excellent finisher down low and provides rim protection on the other end as well. He does only have one year remaining on his contract at $14.3 million, so the Lakers could easily make the salary work, though whether the Mavericks would be willing to deal with L.A. again so soon after the Doncic trade is worth questioning.

Claxton also fits the bill as that rim-running center who could pair perfectly with Luka and, unlike Gafford, has three more years remaining on his deal so the Lakers wouldn’t have to worry about locking him down long-term. Additionally, his contract decreases each year, being owed $25.3 million in 2026, $23.1 million in 2027 and $20.9 million in 2028.

Of course, the big question is what the Lakers would have to give up in order to acquire either, but the front office does have a couple draft picks, expiring contracts and young pieces like Dalton Knecht to make a deal happen.

Lakers have potential trade interest in Raptors center Jakob Poeltl

Both Daniel Gafford and Nic Claxton would be great additions and they aren’t the only names being linked to the Lakers as the franchise reportedly could have interest in Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl.

If Poeltl and the Raptors aren’t able to agree to an extension, they could look to deal him and the Lakers are a team that could target him.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!