Rumors

Lakers Rumors: Deandre Ayton Contract Details

Daniel Starkand
4 Min Read
DeAndre Ayton, Lakers
PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 03: Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers celebrates a 121-119 win against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center on February 03, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

After staying relatively quiet at the start of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers finally struck on Wednesday afternoon as reports indicate they agreed to a contract with Deandre Ayton, who was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers and cleared waivers.

Ayton is expected to be the Lakers’ starting center and was brought in at great value since he was bought out of the final year of his contract that will pay him around $25 million from Portland.

The Lakers used part of their mid-level exception to sign Jake LaRavia, and it appears the rest of it will be going to Ayton. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the former No. 1 overall pick is signing a two-year contract worth $16.6 million that includes a player option for 2026-27.

This was good negotiating by Ayton’s agent as he was able to secure a second year at a solid price with the player option, giving them security if things go poorly this season.

The hope is that won’t be the case, however, as Ayton is the rim-running big that the Lakers have been looking for to pair with Luka Doncic. Funny enough, Ayton was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft when Doncic went third.

Ayton is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds on 56.6% shooting in 40 games for Portland and if he can have a big year in L.A., he should be in for another payday next summer.

The Lakers still have more moves to make and even though their mid-level exception is gone, they still have their bi-annual exception of around $5 million to use to upgrade the roster even more.

Lakers still in trade talks for centers?

In addition to free agency, the Lakers are also said to be involved in trade talks for centers that may be available around the league. Having a starting center like Deandre Ayton will likely help give Rob Pelinka some leverage in those negotiations, so it will be interesting to see what other moves he can make.

The center position is still a priority as the Lakers will need some quality depth behind Ayton.

ByDaniel Starkand
Daniel Starkand is a graduate from Chapman University with a degree in journalism and broadcast journalism. He grew up in Burbank, Calif. and played baseball at Burbank High and his first two years at Chapman. Along with serving as the managing editor for LakersNation.com, Daniel also serves as a senior writer, editor and social media manager for DodgerBlue.com Contact: daniel@mediumlargela.com

