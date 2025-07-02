Rumors

Lakers Rumors: Deandre Ayton Expected To Sign After Clearing Waivers

Daniel Starkand
Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers, Lakers
Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) signals against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers went into the 2025 postseason with championship aspirations after winning 50 games and clinching the No. 3 seed in a loaded Western Conference.

Unfortunately though, their roster flaws were quickly exposed as they were defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round. The Lakers made a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic in the middle of the season, which left them without the adequate size and depth to compete for a title.

After the Lakers were eliminated, president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka made it clear that the center position will be the team’s top priority this offseason. After shipping out Anthony Davis in the Doncic trade, the Lakers had no playable centers on the roster and it’s no secret that the Slovenian star is at his best when he has a rim-protecting, lob threat on the court with him.

The Lakers were naturally linked to a lot of centers heading into the offseason, both on the trade and free agent markets. They missed out on both Clint Capela and Brook Lopez before shifting their attention to Deandre Ayton, who was surprisingly bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers.

It appears they have found their man as Ayton has committed to signing with the Lakers once he cleared waivers on Wednesday, per NBA insider Chris Haynes:

It appears Ayton will be getting around $8 million from the Lakers, which is the rest of their mid-level exception, per Shams Charania of ESPN:

The smoke surrounding Ayton and the Lakers has been building for the last couple of days after he secured his buyout. Given the Lakers’ lack of resources, Ayton is a good get as the former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds on 56.6% shooting in 40 games. Teaming up with Doncic, Ayton should be able to feast down low with easy buckets while giving the Lakers the rebounder they have been looking for.

The Lakers already made another move to start free agency, bringing in wing Jake LaRavia to help make up for the loss of Dorian Finney-Smith. The signings of Ayton and LaRavia will likely take up the mid-level exception that L.A. opened up by letting Finney-Smith walk.

Ayton, of course, was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft when Doncic was taken third overall.

Magic Johnson discusses offseason needs for Lakers

One person who must be happy to see the Lakers add a center is Magic Johnson as he recently listed that as one of their top needs.

“Rob Pelinka has gotta improve the roster,” Johnson said at the start of the offseason. “We need a big man and so hopefully we’ll be able to get a big man during this offseason. I think we must improve the bench as well, and so Rob will have a chance to do that as well. We gotta get faster. Right now, the Lakers are too slow and Minnesota really exposed the Lakers. When they had individual matchups, they went at Luka and they went at Austin Reaves, so they must improve the defense. If they don’t improve the defense, it’s no way the Lakers can win a championship.”

TAGGED:
ByDaniel Starkand
Daniel Starkand is a graduate from Chapman University with a degree in journalism and broadcast journalism.

