Lakers Rumors: Dorian Finney-Smith Declines Player Option

The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking for a true 3-and-D for a while now and finally got one when they traded for Dorian Finney-Smith in the middle of the 2024-25 season.

He was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets along with Shake Milton in a deal for D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and two second-round picks.

The stats were not eye-popping after Finney-Smith got to the Lakers as he averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range. Overall in 63 games with the Lakers and Nets in 2024-25, the forward averaged 8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting a career-best 41.1% from deep.

The 32-year-old’s impact goes way beyond the statsheet though and there’s no denying the impact Finney-Smith had after joining the Lakers. His two-way play was a big reason the team won 50 games.

Heading into the offseason, Finney-Smith holds a player option worth just under $15.4 million for the 2025-26 season. With that being the case, he became eligible for an extension with the Lakers during the All-Star break.

Both sides have enjoyed their partnership to this point but according to Shams Charania of ESPN, Finney-Smith will be declining his player option to test free agency:

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith is declining his $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season and will enter free agency, sources tell ESPN. Multiple contending teams are expected to pursue Finney-Smith beginning Monday night and a Lakers return is possible. pic.twitter.com/BlYf5Fzplj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2025

Due to a trade restriction in Finney-Smith’s original four-year, $55.6 million deal he signed with the Dallas Mavericks back in the summer of 2022, the maximum the Lakers could offer him in an extension was three years, $56.4 million.

It remains to be seen if that was actually offered or if the Lakers tried to get him at a lower price, but regardless, Finney-Smith will now hit the open market with a return to L.A. still a possibility since they have his Bird Rights.

If he were to sign elsewhere though, there is a pathway to the Lakers opening up the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception to replace him in free agency.

Dorian Finney-Smith breaks down one of best aspects of his game

Dorian Finney-Smith can fit with any team and any lineup and the Lakers forward broke down what he views is one of the best aspects of his game.

“I think that’s one of the great things of my game,” Finney-Smith said.” I can play with any team and I can gel well with anybody, especially when you got star power.”

