Lakers Rumors: Draft Workout Set With UConn Center Samson Johnson

Over the past few years, the Los Angeles Lakers have done an excellent job with identifying players in the latter stages of the draft, and even undrafted talents. Players such as Austin Reaves, Alex Caruso and Max Christie were all projects whom the franchise found and developed into very good players and in 2025, that will need to be done again.

The Lakers don’t have a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and their only selection at the moment is their second-rounder at 55th overall. While unlikely to find an impact player, it is still possible and the Lakers are already getting to work, bringing in a two-time National Champion.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Lakers have a draft workout set with UConn center Samson Johnson:

UConn senior forward Samson Johnson has upcoming draft workouts set with the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards, sources told @spotrac. Johnson's strong showing at the Portsmouth Invitational drew the eyes of several NBA teams. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 6, 2025

Johnson spent four years at UConn and really grew into his role over the last two years. His senior season was his best as he started all 34 games and averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. While his numbers don’t stand out, Johnson has some promising tools that could intrigue the Lakers, and other teams about what he can grow into at the next level.

Johnson is an outstanding athlete and plays very hard at all times with a non-stop motor which are things you just can’t teach. At 6’10 with a 7’5 wingspan, he has all the tools to be a great rim-running big man who can protect the basket on defense. He is still raw, especially offensively, and will certainly need some development time, but he impressed many at the Portsmouth Invitational and could just be someone who needs to be in the right situation.

The Lakers have an obvious need at center and while the front office will be exploring options for more immediate help at the position, taking a project like Johnson who could pay dividends down the line might be a good move as well.

Lakers could have potential trade interest in Raptors center Jakob Poeltl

When it comes to a possible trade for more immediate center help, one option could be Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. The big man is looking for a contract extension and if one doesn’t get done, he could become available in a trade and the Lakers could reportedly be interested.

