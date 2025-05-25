Lakers Rumors: How Likely Is Rui Hachimura To Get Traded This Offseason?

Rui Hachimura is an intriguing trade chip for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason as he is an expiring $18.2 million contract coming off a career year.

If the Lakers are going to make traded to upgrade the roster this offseason then they will need expiring contracts for salary matching purples, and Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber all have one year remaining on their deals.

Out of those three, however, Hachimura will have the most trade value and warrant a considerable return to upgrade the Lakers rotation. But his ability to space the floor as a 3-point shooter and improve on defense make him a piece the Lakers may want to keep, which makes the decision a bit tougher.

In terms of the likelihood of being traded, Jovan Buha of The Athletic feels it is around 50% and definitely a possibility this summer:

“I think they need to look at potentially I think changing the starting lineup, and then it’s a conversation of, is it Rui as the sixth man, or is it Rui going out? And you’re using that to go get the center or to go get the weight. So to answer your question, right now, I would go like a 5.5. I think it’s maybe more likely than not that Rui is traded, but I think it is pretty close to 50/50 right now.”

If general manager Rob Pelinka were to ultimately deal Hachimura, it would make the most sense to move him for a starting center. Assuming Dorian Finney-Smith is in the Lakers’ long-term plans, Hachimura is expendable in the right trade.

Granted, Hachimura is a more dynamic offensive option than Finney-Smith, but his self-creation becomes limited with a Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves core. Ultimately, no stone should be left unturned this summer because Doncic is extension-eligible on Aug. 2 and Pelinka needs to show him a roster that can compete in a loaded Western Conference.

With names like Nic Claxton already being connected to the Lakers, Hachimura will likely need to be included to acquire a center of that caliber that makes significant money.

Rui Hachimura feels Lakers need to add size & rebounding

After suffering a gentleman’s sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is no secret that the Lakers needed more size, especially at the center position.

Minnesota’s positional size overwhelmed L.A. and there was no answer to combat it. Rui Hachimura shared that sentiment and acknowledged the Lakers need to add more size and rebounders this offseason.

