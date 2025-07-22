Lakers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt & Maxi Kleber Fully Healthy Entering 2025-26 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers were in desperate need of frontcourt help this summer despite having players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxi Kleber on the roster.

The Lakers’ lack of size and physicality was exposed in the playoffs and the team understood it desperately needed to address the issue in the offseason. Los Angeles seemingly struck gold when Deandre Ayton was bought out and signed with the team, but the roster could still use some extra size and versatility in the front court.

Vanderbilt’s start to the 2024-25 season was delayed due to offseason foot surgery while Kleber didn’t make his Lakers debut until the playoffs as he recovered from his own foot surgery. The two failed to make an impact in the postseason, opening the path for them being dealt in the offseason.

Fortunately, it seems both Vanderbilt and Kleber are healthy heading into the 2025-26 season, via NBA insider Marc Stein:

I’m also hearing Jarred Vanderbilt is healthier now than he was at any point last season, which will naturally spark hope that the versatile forward seems like an offseason addition himself when training camp opens in late September. Ditto for Maxi Kleber, who made only one appearance — for five minutes in Game 5 of the Lakers’ first-round exit to Minnesota — after he was shipped to Lakerland with Dončić on Feb. 2.

Vanderbilt being healthy changes the complexion of Los Angeles’ defense as he’s a Swiss Army knife that’s capable of guarding multiple positions, including the point of attack. Vanderbilt’s also an excellent rebounder and someone that generates extra possessions for his hustle plays.

Meanwhile, Kleber is the lone true shooting big man that can space the floor from the center position on the roster. Kleber has also got experience playing alongside Luka Doncic dating back to their time together on the Dallas Mavericks, so that’s a plus.

While Kleber can be used situationally, having Vanderbilt healthy would be a bigger boost to the Lakers because of his two-way versatility. Vanderbilt himself noted that he was excited for his first healthy offseason in years, and it’ll be exciting to see how he looks once the regular season comes around.

Jarred Vanderbilt has been in the lab this offseason

Jarred Vanderbilt can be a crucial piece off the bench when he’s healthy, so he gave fans some optimism for the 2025-26 season as he was seen putting in some serious work in the gym this offseason.

