Lakers Rumors: Jaxson Hayes Signs Two-Year Contract In Free Agency
Jaxson Hayes, Pelicans, Lakers
Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) reacts after a basket during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Author

The first day of free agency should be considered a success for the Los Angeles Lakers as they were able to add several free agents who fit needs on the roster as well as retain one of their own key players.

The Lakers were able to come to agreements with Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish; three players who have clearly defined skillsets that complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles also managed to re-sign Rui Hachimura to a three-year, $51 million deal, a solid contract for someone that was considered a priority in the offseason.

Although the Lakers were able to address their guard and forward positions, center became a glaring hole as they had no one to back up Davis. However, it looks like they quickly rectified that issue as they’ve reportedly come to an agreement with Jaxson Hayes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Wojnarowski adds that the second year of the deal is a player option:

The structure of the deal is similar to Reddish who also signed a two-year deal with a player option in the second year. Hayes is the latest lottery pick reclamation project for the Lakers who will have more of an opportunity to rehab his value as the team desperately needs more size and athleticism in their frontcourt.

The former No. 8 overall pick has spent his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans up to this point and showed flashes, though eventually saw himself fall out of the rotation. Hayes found himself on the free agent market when the Pelicans declined his $7.7 million qualifying offer, paving the way for him to sign with the Lakers.

While not a floor spacer, Hayes is an excellent lob threat who runs the floor well. Those two traits should serve him well in L.A. though the team could absolutely use at least one more big man.

Lakers still discussing possibility of re-signing Malik Beasley

Outside shooting is still a need for the Lakers and the options in free agency are starting to dwindle. To that end, it makes sense why they are reportedly considering bringing back Malik Beasley despite declining his team option.

