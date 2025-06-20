Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Join Amazon Prime Video NBA Coverage After Retirement

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the biggest superstars to ever step foot on an NBA floor. Not only that, but he has also already built up an expansive empire off the court that has its toes in a number of different ventures throughout the business and entertainment worlds.

James will have no shortage of things to do once he finally decides to retire from basketball, and another option at his disposal could be as an analyst. The Lakers star is one of the highest IQ players ever and clearly enjoys talking the game as witnessed through his “Mind the Game” podcast. But major networks would surely love to have him and that includes the newest member of the NBA coverage team, Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon is part of the NBA’s new media rights deal and the company recently teamed with LeBron on a video that teased a retirement announcement, only for it to be an ad for Prime Day. And according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the growing relationship between them could lead to James joining their coverage team:

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire between LeBron James and Amazon. The growing business relationship between the basketball superstar and the nation’s largest retailer could lead to King James eventually joining Prime Video’s upcoming coverage of the NBA, sources tell Front Office Sports.

Furthermore, it is believed that NBC and ESPN would also meet with LeBron to at least anything he is looking to do in his post-playing days:

Prime, NBC, and ESPN would be “compelled” to talk to James, say my sources. “That’s a meeting you have to take just to see what he wants to do,” said one executive who declined to be named.

It has previously been reported that ESPN is hoping to hire LeBron as an analyst once he retires and that would surely be the case for the other networks as bringing on the Lakers superstar would be a massive get. But that will all be dependent on what LeBron wants to do as he will carefully choose all of his moves once he hangs it up.

He certainly has ties to the new Amazon NBA team with Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki both on board, which could be enough to sway James in that direction, especially when he continues to beef with ESPN’s top analyst Stephen A. Smith.

New Lakers owner Mark Walter could be ‘valuable resource’ for LeBron James’ ownership goal

One very well known goal for LeBron James once he retires is to own an NBA team. He has made that very clear on numerous occasions and the Lakers’ new owner could potentially help with that down the road.

LeBron’s camp reportedly feels Mark Walter could be a ‘valuable resource’ for James’ post-playing goal of NBA team ownership. Walter has worked with former athletes before such as Lakers legend Magic Johnson, so it makes sense that LeBron could go to him to help get that process started or link him with the right people.

