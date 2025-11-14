Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Feeling Good After ‘Intense’ Second Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to see LeBron James in action this season, making their 8-4 start all the more impressive. James was ruled out for the first few weeks of the season during training camp, when it was announced that he was dealing with a sciatica on his right side.

There was a hugely positive recent development, though, when LeBron was assigned to the South Bay Lakers. Usually, this is done as a way for players returning from injury to get some full-scale practices in before coming back to play for the parent team. James has already gone through one practice with South Bay, and came out of it feeling strong.

Nothing has changed for the Lakers superstar after his second practice, when he got a chance to get some full runs in for the first time in months, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

LeBron James practiced with the G League’s South Bay Lakers again Thursday and did not experience any residual effects from Wednesday’s workout, sources told ESPN, an encouraging sign after James’ first 5-on-5 play since the first round of the playoffs, more than six months ago.

Beyond just his first five-on-five action, James’ second practice with South Bay was reportedly an uptick in intensity from his first run with the G League team:

A source present for Wednesday’s practice told ESPN the workout was “intense” as James prepares to become the first player in NBA history to suit up for a 23rd season. In Thursday’s practice, run by South Bay coach Zach Guthrie, James was a full participant once again, sources said, and was able to complete the 5-on-5 live portion without any lingering pain or soreness in his lower back or right side. The Lakers plan to hold a practice Monday in El Segundo, California, after the road trip, and James could join them if he continues to progress through the weekend, sources said. L.A. hosts the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and doesn’t play again until Nov. 23, on the road against the Jazz.

All evidence is pointing towards James being very close to returning to the Lakers. L.A. has a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday night, with James unlikely to play in either based on this report. They then play only two games in the following eight days.

When LeBron ultimately does make his debut with the Lakers this season, he’ll make history as the first player to play in 23 NBA seasons.

