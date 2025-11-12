Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Looked & Felt ‘Great’ In First Practice With South Bay

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James hasn’t yet been able to take the floor this season due to a sciatica issue on his right side.

Considering James is entering his unprecedented 23rd season, the organization is being cautious and making sure the 40-year-old is 100% healthy before playing.

With the Lakers currently on a five-game road trip, LeBron is practicing with the South Bay Lakers of the G League this week to get in some live action for the first time. And according to Shams Charania of ESPN, James came out of his first practice feeling good:

“LeBron James was assigned to the Lakers’ NBA G League affiliate South Bay and he went through his first practice of this NBA season and most critically, his first 5-on-5 action of the season as he works toward a debut from sciatica on the right side. Sources told me this afternoon that LeBron James looked great, felt great as he went through that practice. He moved well and he didn’t show signs of any issues as he’s worked through this nerve issue on his right side. My understanding right now is that LeBron James is motivated and eager to get back out on the court, potentially here mid-to-late this month as the Lakers move forward here evaluating him day by day. It’s gonna be about how he feels tonight, how he feels tomorrow, responding to the intensity of his first 5-on-5, his first few practices. Would expect him to get more under his belt before he makes his debut, of course, but this now starts the process of LeBron James making a return and debut for his historic 23rd NBA season.”

James still has a lot of hurdles to cross before playing in an NBA game, but him coming out of his first practice feeling good is obviously a great sign. He will likely practice with the Lakers’ parent team when they return home from the road trip and then could potentially make his season debut as soon as Nov. 18 against the Utah Jazz, which would be right in line with the original timeline when he was ruled out.

Luka Doncic excited for LeBron James to return

The Lakers are off to a great start this season and they have done so despite superstar LeBron James not yet suiting up due to his sciatica issue.

LeBron’s season debut is expected to come soon though, especially now that he came out of his first practice looking food, and Luka Doncic expressed how excited he is to get James back in the lineup.

“We can’t wait. All of us can’t wait. It’s Bron, so it’s always good to have him back. Hopefully soon,” Doncic recently said.

