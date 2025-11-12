Luka Doncic: Lakers Can’t Wait For LeBron James To Return

Thanks to the outstanding play of the backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to an excellent start to the season. And now it looks as if the season debut of LeBron James is getting near.

James has yet to play this season as he deals with sciatica in his lower back, but things have progressed and he is expected to practice with the South Bay Lakers of the G League while the Lakers are in the midst of their five-game road trip.

The Lakers were pushing for a mid-November debut for LeBron and things seem to be on track for that. And Doncic made it clear that he and the entire Lakers team are excited for James to suit up, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“We can’t wait. All of us can’t wait. It’s Bron, so it’s always good to have him back. Hopefully soon.”

With the strong start the Lakers have gotten off to despite all of the injuries they have dealt with, Doncic feels this team has serious potential once they’re fully healthy:

“I think it’s always great to start good. We’ve been on the road a lot this season so it’s always good to start and it’s always next man up mentality. We’re shorthanded, I’ve missed games, AR has missed games, Bron hasn’t even played, so I think this team has big potential.”

LeBron’s presence on the floor can help this team in so many ways. Obviously his vision and playmaking will give the Lakers another hub to run the offense through and open things up for the rest of the team, not to mention he has become one of the team’s most reliable 3-point shooters knocking down over 39% from deep over the past two seasons.

On the defensive side he is one of the Lakers’ best communicators and does a great job of making sure everyone is in the right position even though he can’t physically be what he used to on a consistent basis.

The Lakers have shown signs of being a real contender this and integrating James into what they have established so far this season may take some time, but if it all comes together, the Lakers will be a challenge for any team in the league to take down.

JJ Redick hopeful Adou Thiero will make Lakers debut during road trip

While not anywhere near the level of LeBron James, another member of the Lakers could also be making his season and NBA debut as head coach JJ Redick is hopeful that rookie Adou Thiero will suit up for the first time during the team’s current road trip.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!