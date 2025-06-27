Lakers Rumors: Mutual Interest In Long-Term Partnership With Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves has become a fan-favorite for the Los Angeles Lakers over the years because of his play style, work ethic and personality on and off the court.

Reaves turned in his best professional season during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 73 appearances. Reaves really took off after the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, assuming even more offensive responsibility and making good on his extra opportunities. He went from undrafted player to being able to carry a playoff-level team offensively at times.

Entering the offseason, one of the biggest questions Los Angeles needs to answer is what to do with Reaves, who is eligible for a contract extension. The Lakers reportedly offered him the max four-year, $89 million deal they were able to, but recent reports indicate he declined.

While Reaves turned down the extension, it reportedly doesn’t change his intention to stay in Los Angeles for the entirety of his career.

I’m told nothing has changed about Austin Reaves’ intentions for the future. He wants to be a Laker for life. — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) June 26, 2025

Reaves has been open about his desire to stay with the Lakers for his whole career, so this should come as no surprise. Reaves explained that his love for the franchise and Kobe Bryant growing up plus their belief in him as an undrafted free agent is enough for him to want to never leave L.A.

It’s also not a surprise that Reaves turned down the extension as he can opt out of his contract next season and become eligible to make more money as a free agent. The Lakers would own his Bird Rights and offer him a five-year max deal, though other teams could also make aggressive max four-year deals to lure him away.

The Lakers expected Reaves to turn the extension down but still offered it to express their long-term interest in the guard as well, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers made the offer, sources said, understanding that Reaves would turn it down, but the franchise wanted to show its interest in him nonetheless and would not have wanted to send the wrong signal by not offering it. Both sides, sources said, are motivated to find a deal next summer.

As the salary cap rises, paying Reaves what he’s worth shouldn’t be a problem for L.A. The team has been reluctant to trade him because of what he means to the organization, so it would be wise for them to commit whatever they need to to retain him.

While it would feel more reassuring for Reaves to sign an extension now, the Lakers have no reason to rush trading him. For now, expect Reaves to stay put through the 2025-26 season.

Austin Reaves discusses roster fit with Luka Doncic

Austin Reaves unlocked a new version of himself playing alongside Luka Doncic and the two showed some instant chemistry on the floor. Reaves discussed his roster fit next to Doncic and believes they can cause a lot of offensive chaos for opposing teams.

