Lakers Rumors: Team Values Chris Manon As High-IQ Defender Who Plays Right Way

The Los Angeles Lakers are rounding out their roster as they are set to sign Christian Koloko and Chris Manon to two-way contracts. While Koloko is more a known commodity having appeared in 37 games for the Lakers last season, Manon is a bit more unknown.

Manon spent three seasons at Cornell before transferring to Vanderbilt for his senior season. Two-way contracts were created in order to be able to develop intriguing players and Manon fit that mold with what he brings on the defensive end and the Lakers clearly see something in him.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers view Manon as a high-level defender who plays the right way:

Word on Chris Manon is he’s a high-level defender and a smart player with a great motor who “plays the right way.” Value as a two-way signing in their developmental program. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) July 21, 2025

Defense is undoubtedly Manon’s calling card as he averaged at least 1.7 steals in each of his four collegiate seasons. He was an All-Ivy League First Team selection in 2024 before going to Vanderbilt for his final year and proving his game could still be impactful in a bigger conference.

Manon turned heads this summer playing for the Golden State Warriors Summer League team where he averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in seven games. His shooting leaves much to be desired as he knocked down just 28.6% from 3-point range, but the Lakers have a need for perimeter defense and a player like Manon has the potential to thrive on that end at the NBA level.

Being able to learn from the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt and new signing Marcus Smart should only allow Manon to pick up those little tricks that could make him hell to deal with for the opposition. Someone who plays smart and hard, and gives maximum effort at all times is a player JJ Redick loves to have on his team and with some time to develop, Manon could wind up being a great find for the Lakers.

New Lakers signing Marcus Smart working hard on his body this summer

Marcus Smart has always been a bigger, stockier player, but that strength is what set him apart as a perimeter defender, often allowing him to switch on to bigger players and hold his own. But Smart has also had injury issues, appearing in just 54 games over the last two seasons, though he is looking to fix that issue this year.

Smart has reportedly been working extremely hard on his body and conditioning this offseason and the Lakers believe they will get a slimmed down version of the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

