Lakers Rumors: Trade Interest In Suns Center Nick Richards

The Los Angeles Lakers are exploring every potential possibility at bringing in the right players to improve their center position and more names continue to emerge. One that some thought might have been a trade possibility during the season is Nick Richards.

Richards started the season with the Charlotte Hornets and had some flashes of breakout potential when given the opportunity. He was then dealt to the Phoenix Suns, who like the Lakers needed some reinforcements inside, and was solid for them throughout the remainder of the season.

But now it looks like Richards will be on the move again this summer and the Lakers are one of a number of teams interested in a trade for the big man, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Richards has a $5 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2025-26 season expected to be guaranteed by the Suns, which will give the team the ability to trade him.

Richards has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype.

The Lakers’ interest in Richards makes a ton of sense as he is a big-bodied center who is great on the glass and can finish inside. In 36 games for the Suns last season, he averaged 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds on 60.5% shooting from the field in just 22.7 minutes per night. Consistent minutes have been hard to come by, but that wouldn’t be a problem with the Lakers and at only $5 million, he would be one of the cheapest options the franchise could get.

What it would cost to bring Richards in isn’t clear, but it shouldn’t be anything out of this world, and the Suns are likely motivated to move him considering they traded for Mark Williams and drafted Khaman Maluach a week ago.

Other names continue to pop up in the center market and the Lakers will be keeping an eye on everything as well, but in terms of price and skillset, it is hard to argue against what Richards could bring to this team.

Potential Lakers target DeAndre Ayton agrees to buyout with Trail Blazers

To that point, an unexpected name hit the free agency market as DeAndre Ayton agreed to a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers and will be an unrestricted free agent. The first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is exactly the type of center that would fit perfectly with the Lakers and averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds last season.

