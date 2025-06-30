Potential Lakers Center Target Deandre Ayton Agrees To Buyout With Trail Blazers

NBA free agency kicks off on Monday and it’s no secret what the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for as they don’t currently have a center on the roster.

The Lakers have been linked to a number of big men on both the trade and free agent markets, with Brook Lopez and Clint Capela perhaps being the most realistic options for what the Lakers can afford.

Despite opting into his contract, LeBron James appears to be putting pressure on the Lakers to make moves to elevate themselves to contender status, so the pressure will be on Rob Pelinka to make a splash to the 40-year-old’s liking to convince him to stay. The same can be said for Luka Doncic, who will be eligible for a contract extension in August that the Lakers surely will want him to sign.

Perhaps the splash that Pelinka is looking for just hit the market as according to Shams Charania of ESPN, Deandre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers:

Breaking: Deandre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/DNYcNqRvkW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Sudden addition to the free-agent market. This gives Ayton, a former No. 1 overall pick who went to the NBA Finals with the Suns, the chance to receive a fresh opportunity as the Trail Blazers build around their depth of young centers. https://t.co/JlaQzrnI0N — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

The Trail Blazers have been trying to trade Ayton for a while but there were no takers, which isn’t a surprise given his $35.5 million salary. With him being bought out and becoming a free agent though, the former Phoenix Sun is free to sign with any team.

Ayton is a former No. 1 overall pick that started in the NBA Finals as recently as 2021. While his stock has taken a big hit since then, there’s no denying he would fill a need for the Lakers as he is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in 40 games for Portland.

At 26 years of age, there’s still hope that Ayton could be a productive starting center in the NBA, especially playing alongside someone like Doncic, who he conveniently shares an agent with. If the Lakers wind up opening up their mid-level exception, Ayton could become a prime target and the interest should be mutual given the role they can offer him.

Dorian Finney-Smith declines player option from Lakers

Lakers wing Dorian Finney-Smith reportedly declined his player option, which means he will also test free agency. While the Lakers are known to want him back, there is already interest elsewhere across the league so that is no guarantee.

If Finney-Smith were to walk in free agency then the Lakers would be below the first apron of the salary cap, which would open up the full mid-level to pursue a player like Deandre Ayton.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!