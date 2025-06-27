Rumors

Lakers Rumors: Villanova’s Eric Dixon Signed To Two-Way Contract

Corey Hansford
4 Min Read
Eric Dixon, Lakers, Villanova
Mar 12, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) brings the ball up court against the Seton Hall Pirates during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be active this offseason and they lived up to that during the 2025 NBA Draft. Originally armed with the 55th overall pick, the Lakers swung a couple of trades to move up to the 36th overall pick to select Arkansas forward Adou Thiero.

But the work of the front office is not done once the final draft pick is announced as there are still many players who don’t get drafted that are looking for homes on two-way contracts. Of course, the Lakers have a famous example of this in Austin Reaves, who has gone from two-way to one of the best young guards in the entire NBA.

Expecting that from another two-way contract player is a bit much, but the Lakers still made some moves at the conclusion of the draft signing Villanova big man Eric Dixon to a two-way deal, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

Dixon is a very intriguing prospect who led the nation in scoring last year with the Wildcats at 23.3 points per game and was a third team AP All-American. He can stretch the floor as well offensively, shooting 40.7% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per game, though his physical attributes leave a bit to be desired.

Dixon stands at just 6’8, but also weighs in at around 260 pounds. Additionally he averaged just 5.1 rebounds and doesn’t provide much in terms of rim protection. But his offensive capabilities are immense for his size and a two-way deal gives the Lakers some time to develop those aspects of his game that need work. Regardless, he is someone who could make an impact for the Lakers with his skillset.

With Dixon now officially on board, that leaves one open spot in terms of two-way contracts for the Lakers as last season’s signing, center Trey Jemison, remains on with his deal.

Lakers to open Las Vegas Summer League vs. Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks

Playing for the Lakers comes with a bit of an extra spotlight and that will immediately be the case for Adou Thiero, Eric Dixon and the rest of the rookies who will take part in Las Vegas.

It was announced that the Lakers will take on top overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in the opening game of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByCorey Hansford
Corey Hansford is the Senior Editor for Lakers Nation, as well as a contributor for Dodger Blue, Rams News Wire, and Raiders News Wire. He is a passionate follower of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC, and the UFC. He can usually be seen arguing the merits of Kobe Bryant or cursing the decisions of Jerry Jones. He is also a former producer and associate producer for Sirius XM Sports Radio on both the Fantasy Sports Channel and College Sports Nation. Proud graduate of Long Beach Poly High School and The Real HU, Howard University, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Follow him on all social media outlets at @TheeCoreyH.

Download our Free Mobile App!

Faster with Fewer Ads

Download