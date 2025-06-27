Lakers Rumors: Villanova’s Eric Dixon Signed To Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be active this offseason and they lived up to that during the 2025 NBA Draft. Originally armed with the 55th overall pick, the Lakers swung a couple of trades to move up to the 36th overall pick to select Arkansas forward Adou Thiero.

But the work of the front office is not done once the final draft pick is announced as there are still many players who don’t get drafted that are looking for homes on two-way contracts. Of course, the Lakers have a famous example of this in Austin Reaves, who has gone from two-way to one of the best young guards in the entire NBA.

Expecting that from another two-way contract player is a bit much, but the Lakers still made some moves at the conclusion of the draft signing Villanova big man Eric Dixon to a two-way deal, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

Villanova star Eric Dixon has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Dixon was the No. 1 scorer in college basketball last season, shooting 41% from 3-point range. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2025

Dixon is a very intriguing prospect who led the nation in scoring last year with the Wildcats at 23.3 points per game and was a third team AP All-American. He can stretch the floor as well offensively, shooting 40.7% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per game, though his physical attributes leave a bit to be desired.

Dixon stands at just 6’8, but also weighs in at around 260 pounds. Additionally he averaged just 5.1 rebounds and doesn’t provide much in terms of rim protection. But his offensive capabilities are immense for his size and a two-way deal gives the Lakers some time to develop those aspects of his game that need work. Regardless, he is someone who could make an impact for the Lakers with his skillset.

With Dixon now officially on board, that leaves one open spot in terms of two-way contracts for the Lakers as last season’s signing, center Trey Jemison, remains on with his deal.

Lakers to open Las Vegas Summer League vs. Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks

Playing for the Lakers comes with a bit of an extra spotlight and that will immediately be the case for Adou Thiero, Eric Dixon and the rest of the rookies who will take part in Las Vegas.

It was announced that the Lakers will take on top overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in the opening game of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!