Lakers Trade Up & Select Arkansas Forward Adou Thiero With No. 36 Pick In 2025 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have earned a reputation around the league for their scouting and drafting ability as they’ve come away with several noteworthy prospects over the years via the second round and undrafted free agency.

Last year, the Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, a solid haul given they only had the Nos. 17 and 55 picks. Entering the 2025 NBA Draft, Los Angeles only held the No. 55 pick but made a trade up on Day 2 to acquire No. 45 from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for No. 55 and cash. The Lakers reportedly sent $2.5 million in cash to complete the deal.

By moving up, Los Angeles signaled they had at least a couple of players in mind at that spot. Normally, teams wait until the draft begins to make a trade but it looks like the Lakers are confident one of their preferred prospects will be there.

Los Angeles decided to move up again, trading No. 45 and cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for No. 36, per Shams Charania of ESPN. With the No. 36 pick in the draft, Los Angeles selected Arkansas wing Adou Thiero.

The Lakers sent No. 45 and cash to the Timberwolves, sources said. https://t.co/g9zjPtCNSt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2025

With the 36th pick of the NBA Draft, the @BrooklynNets select Adou Thiero (@Adou_Thiero)! Second Round of the 2025 #NBADraft presented by State Farm is LIVE on ESPN! — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 27, 2025

Thiero fits exactly what the Lakers need on the perimeter as he’s an athletic specimen who runs the floor hard and is a human highlight reel. Thiero is an intriguing prospect as he had a late growth spurt and is clearly still learning his body.

While Thiero has a long way to go as an offensive player, especially as a shooter, Thiero is an active and willing defender who doesn’t easily give up on plays. Head coach JJ Redick emphasized the need to get better on the defensive end, and Thiero has the tools to be an impact player on that side of the floor.

Los Angeles may have gotten a gem in Thiero, who some evaluators had as a first-round talent. The forward is the exact kind of role player that can thrive on playoff teams and it’ll be exciting to see him hit the floor for the first time with the purple and gold.

The 21-year-old played three collegiate seasons, two at Kentucky and last year at Arkansas where he averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals on 54.5% shooting.

Lakers actively looking for wing players in addition to centers

The Lakers may have drafted Adou Thiero, but there are still holes on the roster that need addressing. Los Angeles could use even more athleticism and defense, so it’s no surprise to hear that they’re reportedly actively looking for wing players in addition to centers.

