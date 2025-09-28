Lakers Sign Anton Watson & Nate Williams, Waive Tevian Jones & Eric Dixon

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Anton Watson and guard Nate Williams. In corresponding moves, the team has waived guard Tevian Jones and forward Eric Dixon.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but they are presumably training camp Exhibit 10 contracts. That would allow the Lakers to add them to their G League roster if they are waived and don’t catch on anywhere else.

Watson (6’8”, 225) most recently appeared in nine games for the New York Knicks during the 2024-25 season. He also played in 37 games (34 starts) with the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League in 2024-25 where he averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.9 minutes.

The 24-year-old was originally drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 54th overall pick in 2024 out of Gonzaga. He played five collegiate seasons and in his final, Watson earned All-WCC First Team honors after averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.3 minutes.

Williams (6’5”, 205) also has NBA experience after appearing in 20 games for the Houston Rockets in 2024-25, averaging 3.3 points in 7.4 minutes. He has played in 47 games (four starts), across three seasons with the Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 3.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.6 minutes.

Williams has also played in 82 games (62 starts) across three NBA G League seasons with Rio Grande Valley (2023-25) and Salt Lake City (2022-23), averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.5 minutes. The 26-year-old played four seasons at the University at Buffalo from 2018-22 and earned All-MAC First Team honors as a senior after averaging 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.6 minutes.

The Lakers currently have an open two-way spot, so it will be interesting to see if any of these Exhibit 10 players emerge in training camp or the preseason. For the players that get waived, there are likely to end up with the South Bay Lakers if they do not get a better opportunity elsewhere.

