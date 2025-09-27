Lakers Sign Tevian Jones & Waive Jarron Cumberland

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Tevian Jones. In a related move, the team has waived guard Jarron Cumberland. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is presumably an Exhibit 10 training camp contract.

The Lakers did the same thing on Thursday when they signed Cumberland and waived Arthur Kaluma. With Exhibit 10 contracts, if the player gets waived at some point during training camp and doesn’t land a standard NBA or two-way contract with another team, then they can be added to the South Bay Lakers roster for the 2025-26 G League season.

In the meantime, Jones will get an opportunity to show what he can do in training camp and the preseason if he is not waived beforehand like Cumberland and Kaluma. The Lakers also currently have an open two-way contract spot that all of their Exhibit 10 players will be competing for. Their other two-way spots are occupied by Christian Koloko and Chris Mañon.

Jones is a 6’7″ guard that originally went undrafted in 2023. He played five college seasons, two at Illinois and then three at Southern Utah. In his final collegiate season, Jones had his best year, averaging 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

He spent the 2024-25 season with the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, and averaged 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the regular season while shooting 34.6% from deep.

