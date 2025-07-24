Lakers Sign Vanderbilt Wing Chris Mañon To Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Vanderbilt wing Chris Mañon to a two-way contract.

Mañon was a defensive ace throughout his collegiate career, averaging two steals per game in four college seasons, the first three at Cornell University before transferring to Vanderbilt as a senior. He was an All-Ivy League First Team selection in his junior season and once he moved into the starting lineup for Vanderbilt as a senior, his impact showed once again.

As a starter, Mañon averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. His shooting will need to be developed as he shot just 30.4% from 3-point range for his career, but his ability to defend multiple positions and make winning plays on both ends of the court makes him stand out as someone who could carve out a career at the NBA level.

This was also on display during the Summer League where Mañon stood out for the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers saw it up close in their first game of the California Classic as Mañon finished with eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a Warriors victory. He saved his best performance of the summer for last however, as he led the Warriors with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas.

Overall, Mañon averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in seven games for the Warriors Summer League team.

Known as a high IQ player and excellent defender with an endless motor Mañon has the opportunity to fine tune and develop those skills with the Lakers who have a history of discovering undrafted gems and helping turn them into legit NBA rotation players.

Mañon will be able to learn defensive tricks from the likes of Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt and has an excellent opportunity to shine with the Lakers.

Lakers view Chris Mañon as high IQ defender who plays the right way

The two-way contract was made for players with potential to be able to develop those skills and the Lakers believe Chris Mañon is someone who can become a rotation player in the NBA.

After an excellent college career and a head-turning performance in the Summer League, the Lakers view Mañon as a high-level defender and smart player who plays the game the right way, which sounds like someone head coach JJ Redick will love.

