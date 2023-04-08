Lakers Standings For NBA Playoffs: Remaining Scenarios For L.A. Going Into Final Weekend Of Regular Season

With just two games remaining in the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers entered Friday night needing a win to keep their hopes of avoiding the Play-In Tournament alive.

Despite a lackluster first half, the Lakers managed to pull away late and pick up the win over a Suns team that is locked into the No. 4 seed. Phoenix managed to beat the Denver Nuggets the night before, so they opted to sit their big four of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton against Los Angeles. Despite being shorthanded, the Suns reserves gave the Lakers all they could handle before the latter eventually overwhelmed them in the fourth quarter.

It was an important win for L.A. because the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks earlier in the evening, which allowed them to briefly take over No. 7. However, the Lakers were able to retain their spot as they own the tiebreaker over the Pelicans.

In order for Los Angeles to take the No. 6 seed, they need a loss from the Golden State Warriors and their best opportunity for that should have come when the defending champions played the Sacramento Kings. However, the Kings seem to be angling for their preferred playoff opponents as they, too, chose to sit most of their starters against the Warriors.

Golden State moved to No. 5, but if the L.A. Clippers win out then the Warriors would finish at No. 6 assuming they take care of the tanking Portland Trail Blazers in the season finale. In the unlikely scenario the Warriors lose to the Trail Blazers, the Lakers could move up if they beat the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The most likely scenario is that the Clippers finish No. 5, the Warriors No. 6 and the Lakers at No. 7. The purple and gold being in the Play-In isn’t ideal, but at least they would get to host the game against presumably against New Orleans.

Things can change in the final couple of games of the season, but fans should be bracing for the very possibility that the Lakers have to win an extra game to earn their playoff berth. Click here for a detailed breakdown of how all of the tiebreaker scenarios can play out for the Lakers in the final weekend.

5. Warriors (43-38)

Upcoming schedule: @ Trail Blazers (April 9)

6. Clippers (42-38)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Trail Blazers (April 8), @ Suns (April 9)

7. Lakers (42-39)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Jazz (April 9)

8. Pelicans (42-39)

Upcoming schedule: @ Timberwolves (April 9)

9. Timberwolves (40-40)

Upcoming schedule: @ Spurs (April 8), vs. Pelicans (April 9)

10. Thunder (39-42)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Grizzlies (April 9)

