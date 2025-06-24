Lakers Target Daniel Gafford Still Trade Eligible After Signing Extension With Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers figure to be heavily involved in the center market this offseason. They are in need of a starting-caliber big man — and maybe even a back-up too — but with limited resources to make it happen. One of their most prized targets was Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford.

Gafford has already proven himself to be a strong fit next to Luka Doncic, as they went to the NBA Finals in 2024 together. It was always going to be tricky for Dallas and L.A. to manufacture another trade after the unpopularity of the Luka blockbuster, but the Lakers remained hopeful with Gafford entering the final year of his contract.

Instead, Gafford chose to re-sign with the Mavericks on a three-year extension worth just over $54 million. It is slated to keep him in Dallas through 2028-29, his age-30 season. However, Dallas signed him to the exact amount they needed to in order to keep their options open with regard to a trade, via NBA insider Marc Stein:

The Mavericks and Gafford came to terms Monday night on a three-year, $54 million contract extension that kicks in starting with the 2026-27 season. Gafford will earn $14.4 million in 2025-26 and his new deal, league sources say, is a straight three-year pact with no player or team options. As noted capologist Yossi Gozlan reported on Twitter, Dallas knew it could ensure that Gafford remains immediately trade-eligible by signing him to a three-year extension that does not exceed $54.3 million. Yet one source with knowledge of Dallas’ thinking countered the idea that the new deal was designed to keep Gafford instantly tradeable as opposed to exceeding the $54.3 million figure and invoking a six-month trade restriction. The Mavericks are known to be reluctant to part with Gafford, despite considerable expected trade interest, in the wake of an injury-riddled second season for fellow center Dereck Lively II in which Lively was limited to 36 games.

As Stein reports, the Mavericks do not want to trade Gafford. They like his availability with their young and highly talented big man Dereck Lively II having some injury issues. However, not having to wait six months to trade him with a larger extension allows them to part with him if they get a deal they can’t refuse.

For the Mavericks, a team going in multiple directions at once, having that option available is big. Right now, they are a massive team that doesn’t have a traditional, every day point guard. Perhaps a team is willing to give one in exchange for the big man, and if that’s the case, the Mavericks can still make it happen.

The Lakers appear even less likely to land him after the extension, but with their pursuit of a center being as urgent as it is, they’re surely happy that this door isn’t all the way shut.

Lakers’ trade talks for Walker Kessler have not reached serious stages

Walker Kessler is one of the best young bigs in the NBA today who led the league in offensive rebounds per game, ranked fifth in total rebounds per game, and second in blocks. The Lakers have been linked to him for quite some time and it was even briefly reported that they had recently made an offer to Utah for the center.

However, it now seems as that isn’t the case as, according to recent reports, trade talks have not reached the serious stages yet.

