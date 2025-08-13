Lakers To Host Timberwolves On Oct. 24 As Part Of Amazon Prime’s Opening Broadcast

The full NBA schedule is set to be released on Thursday but before that, a number of marquee games are being leaked to build excitement. Naturally, a lot of the games that have already been revealed involve the Los Angeles Lakers, who will again have a ton of nationally televised games.

That includes kicking off the season against the Golden State Warriors as part of the NBA’s annual Opening Night slate. They will then play the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day.

A lot of the nationally televised games will be on new networks as TNT is no long a partner of the NBA, being replaced by NBC, Peacock and Amazon Prime.

NBC and Peacock are expected to have games on Monday’s while Prime will be on Fridays. And as part of the first NBA on Prime broadcast, the New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics and the Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 24:

A new NBA era is here. NBA on Prime begins October 24th. pic.twitter.com/rQGd8P1z31 — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) August 13, 2025

Two playoff rematches to tip off the #NBAonPrime era 🤩 Celtics-Knicks. Timberwolves-Lakers. Oct 24, only on @PrimeVideo 🍿 pic.twitter.com/J9p1CCGWg3 — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) August 13, 2025

Both of these games will be rematches from last year’s postseason as the Knicks beat the Celtics in the second round and the Timberwolves beat the Lakers in the first round.

Because of that first-round exit in five games, the Lakers will certainly be looking for some revenge against a Minnesota team that returns most of its core from a season ago.

The Lakers, on the other hand, made some significant changes to their roster, notably bringing in Deandre Ayton to be their starting center after their lack of size was exposed by the Timberwolves.

So as things currently stand, the Lakers will open up their season at home against the Warriors and Timberwolves before hitting the road to play the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 26. Considering how loaded the Western Conference is, the Lakers will want to get off to a hot start, which will not be an easy task against three quality opponents.

Lakers’ NBA Cup schedule released

The NBA has also released the Group Play schedule for the Emirates NBA Cup. The Lakers were placed in West Group B and will be playing the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans on the road before hosting the L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!