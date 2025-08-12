Rumors

NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers Close Opening Week In Sacramento Vs. Kings

Ron Gutterman
4 Min Read
LeBron James, Malik Monk, Lakers, Kings
Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) fight for possession of the ball during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The NBA is days away from revealing the entire 2025-26 regular season schedule. But various leaks have helped fans piece together some of the Los Angeles Lakers schedule in the franchise’s first full season with Luka Doncic.

L.A. officially tips off their season on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. PT at home against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers are also a part of the Christmas Day slate against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, and it was leaked that LeBron James and L.A. would travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in late January. And now, one more piece is reportedly being added to the puzzle ahead of schedule.

To close out Opening Week, the Lakers are rumored to be traveling up to Northern California to face the Warriors’ local rival, the Sacramento Kings, according to Sean Cunningham of NBC Sacramento:

The Lakers are going to play the Kings four times during the regular season, as that’s how scheduling works within the division. But their first look at the Kings comes early, in what is likely going to be the third game of the season for L.A.

The Kings’ biggest offseason move was signing former Laker Dennis Schroder to a three-year deal to be the team’s starting point guard. There are also rumors that they have interest in another former Laker, Russell Westbrook, though no deal has been agreed to.

Besides that, Sacramento’s major pieces are unchanged from last year, led by Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The Kings are not expected to be in contention for a playoff spot, or even a spot in the Play-In Tournament, amid a loaded Western Conference.

Lakers facing Mavericks during NBA Cup

Luka Doncic has been a man on a mission this offseason as he completely transformed his body and conditioning. Now starting a new chapter with the Lakers, he is looking to disprove all the negative narratives surrounding his exit from the Dallas Mavericks.

Ever since this shocking blockbuster trade took place, the anticipating of matchups between the Lakers and Mavericks has grown immensely. With the release of the regular season schedule just around the corner, the biggest question is when the schedule makers would choose to cash in on this matchup next season.

Some speculated either Opening Night or Christmas Day, however, neither of those came to fruition. It appears that there will be a bit of a wait for Doncic to take on his former team next season as it is slated to take place at the end of November during the Emirates NBA Cup.

ByRon Gutterman
