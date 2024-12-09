Lakers Trade Rumors: Looking To Fortify Frontcourt & Add Perimeter Defense

Similar to last season, it is already becoming apparent that the Los Angeles Lakers need personnel changes to contend for a championship.

After going 1-3 on their recent road trip, the purple and gold are not looking like the team that started off the season hot. Two of those losses came in blowout fashion and the Lakers have now lost seven of nine overall after starting the season 10-4.

With general manager Rob Pelinka opting not to make moves at last season’s trade deadline and then again over the summer, there is reason for concern on whether those moves are coming at any point. However, two areas that L.A. is looking at is improving their frontcourt and perimeter, per NBA insider Jake Fischer:

All credible signals circulating about the Lakers suggest that L.A. is looking to fortify its frontcourt and add perimeter defense to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It is no secret that the Lakers need another big man, regardless of if Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes are healthy. Anthony Davis is doing everything he can on the defensive end of the court but can certainly use some help.

A key date to monitor is Dec. 15 as a majority of the league’s newly signed contracts can be traded then. Pelinka needs to be proactive and try to get deals done sooner rather than later, although that has typically not been his style.

Prices are going to be sky-high, but this is the downside of not getting any moves done this offseason. Patience is already weighing thin due to the non-existent room for error and a Western Conference that is beginning to solidify.

Lakers not believed to be pursuing Brandon Ingram

One that name that has resurfaced recently is Brandon Ingram, who was linked to the Lakers in rumors during the summer. Ingram was a former No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers and got to play alongside LeBron James for one season.

However, those two did not fit seamlessly as the former Duke Blue Devil likes to have the ball in his hands to score. On the other hand, as James is in his 22nd season, there has been an emphasis on him playing off the ball more to conserve his energy.

Recently, it was repoteredx that Ingram parted ways with his agency to sign with Klutch Sports as he heads towards free agency this summer with no contract extension.

Naturally, that got him linked to the Lakers once again, although reports indicate that L.A. is not pursuing Ingram and instead focusing on their other needs/

