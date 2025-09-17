Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Named One Of Best Golfers In NBA

The 2025-26 season is a pivotal one for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves as he has a chance to set himself up to make even more money.

Reaves is under contract for the upcoming season but has a player option for the 2026-27 season that he will almost certainly opt out of. He and his camp are reportedly looking for at least $30 to $35 million annually, a sizable jump of his current salary of almost $14 million.

Reaves has improved every season since signing with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent and will be counted on to help lead the offense. Under head coach JJ Redick, Reaves has been given an opportunity to do more with the basketball in his hands and he’s so far delivered.

When the Lakers guard isn’t playing basketball, he can usually be found on the golf course as he’s an avid golfer. In a recent video via the NBA, players were asked to name the best golfer in the league and Reaves was one of the players most often mentioned:

Who’s the best golfer in the NBA?🏌 Some of the league’s best golfers weighed in! pic.twitter.com/4OJuSZpOvd — NBA (@NBA) September 15, 2025

When asked the question, Reaves immediately said he was the best but did acknowledge he wants to play a match against Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. A little later in the video, Curry names himself as the best golfer in the NBA but did say Reaves was good and seemed to express interest in playing with him.

Curry is generally regarded as the best golfer in the league by his peers, though Reaves got his fair share of votes from fellow players like Jalen Brunson, Pat Connaughton and Zach LaVine.

Reaves hasn’t been shy about his love for golf and has even participated in several tournaments, showing how serious he is when it comes to playing and competing. Numerous athletes look to golf as a past time and hobby and it makes sense given the relaxing nature of the sport.

For someone like Reaves who leaves it all out on the basketball court, the golf course offers a fun escape and it’ll be interesting to see if he ever gets his opportunity to play against Curry.

Austin Reaves names Kobe Bryant as his GOAT

Like a lot of Lakers fans, Austin Reaves grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. While he has spent his entire career playing alongside LeBron James, Reaves recently named Bryant as his GOAT.

