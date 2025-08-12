Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Names Kobe Bryant As His GOAT

In just a few short years, Austin Reaves has become one of the best and most popular players on the Los Angeles Lakers. And playing for the purple and gold is a dream come true for Reaves, who has spoken in the past about the late, great Kobe Bryant being his favorite player growing up.

Reaves was even gifted the nickname ‘Hillbilly Kobe’ by his friends growing up in Arkansas and he has made no secret of the admiration he has for the Lakers legend. Of course, Reaves has also been the teammate of another one of the all-time greats throughout his time in the NBA, LeBron James.

But even spending four seasons with LeBron hasn’t swayed Reaves’ opinion on the greatest player ever. While on a tour of Asia with his sneaker partner Rigorer, Reaves was asked who his GOAT was and the Lakers guard chose Bryant:

During his Asian tour, Austin Reaves, who has played 4 seasons with Lebron, was asked who his GOAT is. KOBE BRYANT was his answer. As a drafted player who has survived The Lebron Process, Reaves is a rarity. 🫡 to comrade, @AltcoinHuckster, for the footage pic.twitter.com/GRKQTHMxJc — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) August 8, 2025

The GOAT debate often devolves into James vs. Michael Jordan, but players past and present always make sure to throw Bryant in that discussion as well, and Reaves is no different. There is just something about Kobe that truly transcended the game and even though he shares a locker room with LeBron, Reaves still views the former as the peak of basketball.

Without a doubt the Lakers legend deserves to be mentioned in the GOAT debate and Reaves is one of many who see Kobe as the greatest they’ve ever seen. Perhaps he and LeBron could discuss it further over a round of golf as James has really taken to the game this offseason and Reaves is a well known golf addict as well.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves expected to command at least $30 million in free agency next summer

Austin Reaves has been one of the most underpaid players in the league over the past couple seasons, but that will change next summer when he hits unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career.

Most believe Reaves will remain with the Lakers and he has spoken on his desire to stay with the franchise, but the guard is making just under $14 million this season. That will change next offseason, however, as he is expected to command more than double that on the open market.

