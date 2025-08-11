Lakers Video: LeBron James Has New Obsession

The offseason is a time for many NBA players to pick up new hobbies to fill in their time between workouts and any other obligations they may have. That has certainly been the case for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has had a different offseason which started with his recovery from injury and included him picking up golf.

Golf has long been one of the most popular pastimes of many athletes during their down time and LeBron recently announced that he had picked up the game and was greatly enjoying the process of learning all the nuances. And now that enjoyment of the game of golf has reached a new level.

James recently took to social media showing himself on the course in the midst of a rainstorm, admitting that he is officially addicted to the game of golf, via Complex:

The king has a new addiction ⛳️ (🎥: IGS @KingJames ) pic.twitter.com/FXwYrnysyG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 9, 2025

LeBron is far from the only athlete to take up golf and suddenly find themselves seeking out the nearest course no matter where they’re at. In fact, he isn’t even the only Lakers player addicted to the game as Austin Reaves is a well known lover of the links who recently competed in the American Century Championship golf tournament for the second consecutive year.

Golf is a game unlike any other sport in that it is not only a player competing with himself and others, but also the course itself with each one having their own layout and obstacles to conquer. Improving your swing, short game and putting is only part of it as reading the course is imperative to truly becoming great at the game and that mental aspect is undoubtedly something that drives someone like James.

As his playing days near their end, LeBron is already finding himself delving deeper into a new conquest, one that he can take part in for many years to come. At the very least, he can give Reaves a new golf buddy hit the course with during the upcoming season.

